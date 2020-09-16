SHOW LOW — Tip the Safehouse is a White Mountain SAFE House fundraising event open to the public. The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Buffalo Bill’s Tavern and Grill located at State Route 260/Clark Road and Bison Parkway in Show Low.
This is an all-ages event and fundraiser to support the White Mountain SAFE House which provides critical services for victims and families of domestic violence and sexual abuse in the community and surrounding areas.
Here’s how it works:
Plan to enjoy a meal at Buffalo Bill’s next Wednesday. (Reservations are recommended by calling 928-251-2226.)
Order off the menu, enjoy your lunch or dinner and then leave a tip. 100% of the tips will go to benefit White Mountain SAFE House. You win by getting a great meal and the SAFE House wins by receiving your generous tips. Last but not least, Buffalo Bills wins by getting your business.
The Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours, 7 days a week at 928-892-5852.
