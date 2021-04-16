TOPS stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, and we’ve helped millions of people do that for 70 years. We’re nonprofit and noncommercial which means we keep our cost low. TOPS focuses on making small, steady lifestyle changes that provide lasting weight loss and better health. That’s what we mean by REAL People, Real Weigh Loss.
Each meeting starts with a private weigh-in. TOPS members discover that ongoing support and accountability are the keys to lifelong health. We focus on improvement-not perfection. We keep our individuality and dignity no matter what our weight is. Victories both big and small are celebrated.
Our group in Show Low is exceptional as we are small enough to get to know each other and support each other.
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support. Visitors are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32.00 per year plus a nominal chapter fee.
Meetings are held at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil, (behind C.A.L. Ranch) each Wednesday mornings. Weigh in, 8:15-8:50 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 a.m.
For further information, call 928-537-4211 or 928-242-2027. Wear a mask. Chairs will be set up at a safe distance.
