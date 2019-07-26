The Tops (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter in Show Low will celebrate our anniversary as the club installs new officers. Anyone interested is invited to join the group at 8:30 a.m. at the Show Low Senior Adult Center, 301 E. McNeil. They will discuss how being a member of this international weight loss group can keep you healthy and in control. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Join as a guest.
For information, call Susie at 929-537-4211 or Betty 520-458-0097.
