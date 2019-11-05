American Legion Post 30 in Springerville has set up a box for toy donations through Christmas. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are needed for the American Legion's Christmas Party. Santa Claus will be at the post from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. All children are welcome.
