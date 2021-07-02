TRACKS will hold a yard sale of gently used outdoor equipment from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 24 in the building next to the White Mountain Nature Center (537 S. Woodland Road, Lakeside).
Donations of gently used, clean, and in good condition items may be brought to that location from 7 a.m. to noon on July 10 or July 17.
Outdoor equipment or clothing could be for hiking, mountain biking, cross country/downhill ski/snowshoe, horse riding, trail running, bird watching, camping, golfing, tennis, fishing, etc.
Items not in good condition will not be accepted, nor will heavy exercise equipment.
For more information, send an email to nplundaz@gmail.com.
