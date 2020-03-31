Arizona — The October 1 deadline for the new federal TSA REAL ID rules to take effect has been delayed ONE YEAR to October 1, 2021. As a result, MVD customers should postpone plans to get the AZ Travel ID. With this delay and the need to reduce customer traffic at MVD locations, all AZ Travel ID appointments have been cancelled.
The ongoing coronavirus situation requires MVD to significantly limit the number of people in offices. Only essential services that must be done in-person are being offered by appointment. Because the REAL ID timeline has changed, getting a Travel ID immediately is less vital for the time being and appointments are reserved for other crucial in-person services.
More than 2/3 of MVD services are available anytime at www.servicearizona.com. Reminder: Anyone with a license or permit set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 has had that expiration date automatically extended by six months and updated on your motor vehicle record. You do not need to get a new license.
Office appointments and AZ MVD Now
To further limit office visits, MVD customers are urged to go to www.servicearizona.com, Many online services will use the AZ MVD Now application through ServiceArizona. All current Arizona MVD customers already have an AZ MVD Now account and simply need to activate it.
To set up your secure, personal online access you will need: Internet access; Your AZ Driver License or the VIN number from a vehicle you have registered in the State of Arizona; Have a Social Security Number. All payments for services conducted on AZ MVD Now require a credit card. For assistance, you may call a statewide customer service line at 602-712-2700 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Before you call this line, please visit ServiceArizona.com and access your AZ MVD Now account for faster service.
Customers may also check on the hours and locations for authorized third party offices at www.azdot.gov/mvd.
