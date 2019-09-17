Travel to the moon and back at Literacy night

LAKESIDE — The community is invited to meet a man who was part of the Gemini and Apollo space program at “Reading is Out of This World Sept. 19, presented by Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES).
To honor the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing, retired electro-mechanic Herman Dorum, will be on hand to share his memorabilia and experiences while managing the flight simulators used to train the astronauts.
There will be prizes and free books for every child. Each grade level K-6 will explore space through different activities presented in their classrooms and hallways.
The Family Resource Center will be open for free stuff and fun activities. Therapy dogs will be ready for someone to read them a story. Gayle Basso with Pip and Mike, Wendy and Friends along with Barb Jones and Remi plan to be there.
The PTSO will serve their annual fundraising dinner from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. All proceeds go to support classroom needs.
Doors will open for the other activities at 5:30. Free books will be given out by Books for Kids-AZ and the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library. First Things First will also be available for families to learn about new community outreach resources.
