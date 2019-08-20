Northeastern Arizona Patriots for Trump Rally will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with keynote speaker Mona Oshana, Christian humanitarian who escaped Iraq as a child during rule of Saddam Hussein. The rally is hosted by Walt Blackman, Jon Saline and Sylvia Tenney Allen.
The rally will be held at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds Pavilion, 202 West Center St. in Taylor. A Hawaiian chicken dinner will be offered for $10, hot off the grill and The Freezer shaved ice for $3. There will also be Trump apparel for sale and a silent auction.
For more information, call Kristie Blackman at 760-718-0993.
