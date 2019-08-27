The Trumped Store, 1041 E Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, will host a #No Red Flag Laws and 2nd Amendment Rally from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 31, featuring potential U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy and LD6 Senate candidate Wendy Rogers. Look for the Trump flags. Live entertainment by Wes and Wanda. A hot dogs/hamburger BBQ is planned. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.