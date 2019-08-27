The Trumped Store, 1041 E Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, will host a #No Red Flag Laws and 2nd Amendment Rally from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug 31, featuring potential U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy and LD6 Senate candidate Wendy Rogers. Look for the Trump flags. Live entertainment by Wes and Wanda. A hot dogs/hamburger BBQ is planned.
