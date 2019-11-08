Are you looking for your child to grow in a deeper relationship with Jesus at a young age? Look no further than Truth Seekers at White Mountain Bible Church. Truth seekers is designed for children pre-K through fourth grade using the Jesus Story Book Bible. Children will memorize verses, play games and break into their grade groups during lesson time to talk about how Jesus is in every story of the Bible.
Truth Seekers is held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at White Mountain Bible Church on Show Low Lake Road.
For more information, contact the church at 928-537-3052 or Shayna da Cruz at shayna@ wmbcsl.org
