SNOWFLAKE — Normal Products presents "Under the Christmas Tree," December 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. The production is at the Shumway School House. No ticket sales but donations are welcomed.
A pre-show will be performed by Mountain Air Brass on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
On Dec. 19, two more showings of "Under the Christmas Tree" will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the pre-show by Mountain-Air Brass before the main production ( at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.)
