Unity hosting Oscar Viewing Party Feb. 9

Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, is hosting an Oscar Viewing Party at starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, with “red carpet” viewing on its large movie screen. Admission is $15 per person or 2/$25. Seating is limited so call Jill Grey at 928-358-7580, to reserve your ticket, before it’s sold out. UnityWM.org
Participants are encouraged to dress in “Oscar attire.” Event will feature various prizes, a photo booth a 50/50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres, and a beer and wine cash bar.
