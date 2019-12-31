Oscar Night at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 5 p.m. with "red carpet" viewing on its large movie screen. Participants are encouraged to dress in "Oscar attire."
The event will feature various prizes, a photo booth, 50/50 raffle, hors d'oeuvres and a beer and wine cash bar. Admission is $15 per person or two for $25. Seating is limited, call Jill Grey at 928-358-7580, to reserve your ticket before its sold out.
