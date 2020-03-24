Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside, is canceling all public gatherings until further notice.
This includes: Book Study Groups held every Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Luna Tunes Café: April 8, May 7, June 5, July 5, Aug. 3, Sept. 2, Oct 1 and Oct 31 at 6:30 p.m.
The Sunday Services will be broadcast live from Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Just go to https://www.facebook.com/unitywm.org/
Video recordings will also be uploaded to unitywm.org in a couple of days.
For more information contact: minister@unitywm.org
