The Concho Valley Lions Club will be hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Concho Elementary School gymnasium. The bazaar will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Mr & Mrs Claus visiting at 11 a.m.
Five hours of a unique holiday shopping experience, for gathering with friends and neighbors and for sharing holiday cheer. Those who wish to participate by providing goods or to inform people of services and products can rent a space for $15 or $10 if donating a door prize. Email Gail Golden at gailgolden@yahoo.com for a vendor application or call her at 928-207-7880 for more information.
Vendor registration will be on a first come first served”basis, so do not delay in submitting yours. They had a full house last year and are expecting just as many for the bazaar this year.
More entertainment is always a welcomed treat. As in past years, a door prize will be drawn every 30 minutes, so while you are enjoying the bazaar, you will also have a chance to win a gift from the variety of items donated by our very talented crafters. You will also be participating in judging the very first best Christmas decorated space contest; the winning vendor space will be getting a special prize this year.
The menu for lunch will be Chili and all the fixins’ for $5 provided by the Concho Valley Lions Club.
