SHOW LOW – In our continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and until further notice, the upcoming Show Low City Council meetings will be closed to the public but will be available for live viewing on the City’s website at ShowLowTV.com, on Sparklight cable channel 56 or 1056, on the Show Low YouTube page, and on the City’s Facebook page. Those wishing to participate in Call to the Public or a Public Hearing should send comments via email to treidhead@showlowaz.gov, including name, telephone number, Council meeting date and agenda item. Comments or questions should be received by the city clerk by 5:00 p.m. on the day prior to the meeting date.
The Show Low City Council will hold a budget town hall/study session on Thursday, April 16, at 6:00 p.m. and its next regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m.
