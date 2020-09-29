Show Low City Council meeting, October 6, at 7 p.m. at the Show Low City Library in the Council Chambers.
Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, October 1, at 7 p.m. at the Show Low City Library in the Council Chambers.
White Mountain Business Owner's Roundtable Luncheon, October 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Torreon Country Club, 651 Torreon Loop. Guest speakers, networking and door prizes. RSVP to dnorth2northstarbusinesscenter.com.
