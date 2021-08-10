AZDOT is advising drivers to plan for delays on US 180 east of Alpine near the Arizona-New Mexico state line for pavement work beginning Wednesday, Aug.11, through Monday, Aug. 16.
The following traffic restrictions will be in place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
US 180 will be restricted to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel between mileposts 426-433.
Drivers should be prepared to stop.
Flaggers and a pilot car will be directing traffic through the work zone.
A 12-foot vehicle restriction will be in place in the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
Drivers should plan for delays and allow extra time when traveling through the area.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at az511,com. Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
