On Jan. 18, the Show Low Public Library will be selling books written by the late Tony Hillerman in addition to other books on a cart in front of the used books room at the library.

Stop by and get your books to enjoy reading on these cold winter days.

Used books, especially paper back fiction books, will be accepted as donations.

All proceeds benefit the Show Low Public Library..

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.