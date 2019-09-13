UTV Jamboree offers exciting rides, incredible views and fun activities

SPRINGERVILLE — Experience incredible trails and learn about the West’s best kept secrets during the Arizona Offroad Performance (AZOP) “White Mountain Jamboree” from Sept. 19 to 22.
Events happen all day and into the evening.
Jamboree activities
include:
Dinner, breakfast and ice cream at the ice cream social.
Various guided rides each day to choose from. Experience exciting rides with incredible views and maybe some wildlife. There will also be raffles for fun prizes.
Learn about UTV’s (UTVs/side by sides are off-road vehicles that can seat between two and four people and are designed for rougher terrain. ATVs are all terrain vehicles. They’re smaller than a UTV and are usually meant for a single rider, sometimes two).
Meet new outdoor and UTV enthusiasts.
Participate in a Poker Run around town, with proceeds benefiting Round Valley Animal Rescue.
The event is made possible Nash Powersports and Demers Glass.
Admission to the event is $125 per person, which includes breakfast, dinners, ice cream social, live music and dancing.
Pre-registration is a must to attend and space is limited to ensure a high-quality experience.
To register, contact Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com or go online and register at WhiteMountainUTVJamboree.com.
AZOP is the largest off-road performance racing organization in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.