Unity of the White Mountains will present "Comedy in Concert" with Greg Tamblyn from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 at 257 Woodland Road in Lakeside. Single tickets are available for $15 and couple tickets are available for $25. For more info about Greg Tamblyn, including free song samples and videos, visit gregtamblyn.com or contact Rev. Sheryl Padgett at minister@unitywm.org.

