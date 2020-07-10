Grab your hard hats and tool belts. As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work will be faithful to carry it on to completion.
VBS will be July 13 - 17 for kids ages four to entering 6th grade from 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Church Show Low, 700 S. 19th Ave. Class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing and adequate supplies for each child.
For the first time ever, we are offering two options for our Vacation Bible School. Children can attend in person or you can teach the lessons at home. Pre-registration is a must. All safety precautions can be found on our registration link at: www.GraceChurchShowLow.com
