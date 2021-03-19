Blue Ridge schools staff or community members 18 years and older may receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines onsite at the Blue Ridge District Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
A second session is scheduled for April 6 during the same timeframe. No appointment is necessary, and the service is provided free of charge.
Those interested in participating should take their insurance card and picture ID. The staging area is at the district office parking lot.
