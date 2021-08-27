Mark your calendars for the Annual Luncheon and Variety Show to be held starting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the B.P.O.E. Elks Club Bingo Hall, 805 East Whipple in Show Low. It is presented by the Show Low Emblem Club.
The luncheon starts at noon with beef and pork entrees, a variety of salads and Persnikkity's Sweet Confections desserts.
You’ll be surprised by the talented people in our own community when the entertainment starts at 1 p.m. Singers, ballet dancers and belly dancers, the Senior Men's Synchronized musical swim team and even Elvis will be there!
If you would like to share your special talent for the variety show, call Mary Doane.
Wear your most patriotic hat and you just might be a winner, plus there will be great raffle baskets and door prizes.
Tickets are $15 per person and are available from Emblem Club members, at the Elks Lodge Lounge or at the door. To reserve a table for six or more, call Mary Doane at 928 369-4207.
Join your friends and neighbors at this annual event. All proceeds support local charities.
