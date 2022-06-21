First Baptist Church of Pinetop invites children grades K-6 to Vacation Bible School. The program will include songs, games, snacks, skits, science gizmos and take-home treats.

The VBS is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon from June 20-24 at 1901 E. White Mountain Blvd., just past Eddie’s Country Store.

Registration is free, but space is limited. Register online at myvbs.org/pinetopfbc/ or in-person at the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

