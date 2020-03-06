GFF/Classic Celebrations holds annual fundraising events to aid churches in the United States, an orphanage in India and teen ministry in the Phillippines. Vendors are sought for upcoming events in May (Memorial Day weekend May 23-25) in Payson, and July 2-4 at the Freedomfest at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop, and then again Sept. 24-26 at the Autumnfest at Blue Ridge. If you are an artist, crafter, have gems to sell, or food vendor and would like to participate, call Dean at 928-595-4397 or n8a1e35d@gmail.com for questions or an application.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Man taken to hospital after accidental shooting
- Trumped Store owners propose 2nd Amend sanctuary for Show Low
- Hundreds pay their respects to fallen officer
- Tragic hit and run claims life of Snowflake cyclist
- Ex-employee sues Clay Springs-Pinedale Fire District
- SLPD given green light to go with GT Technologies
- Pursuit on I-40 closes Interstate, sends traffic to St. Johns
- Lindsay Patterson
- A Pendleton blanket for Officer David Kellywood
- Tip-A-Cop for the Kellywood family
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- President's behavior is not OK (23)
- Apache County declares itself a 2nd Amendment ‘sanctuary’ (19)
- Rep. Gosar blasts proposed ban on assault rifles (16)
- Trump rally well worth the wait (13)
- Coronavirus & the border (11)
- Lawsuit seeks to force ASNF to protect endangered mouse (8)
- Missing Concho woman found dead (8)
- Lawmakers ignored students (6)
- One person's actions matter (6)
- Yes, Trump’s interference with our institutions is that bad (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.