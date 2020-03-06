GFF/Classic Celebrations holds annual fundraising events to aid churches in the United States, an orphanage in India and teen ministry in the Phillippines. Vendors are sought for upcoming events in May (Memorial Day weekend May 23-25) in Payson, and July 2-4 at the Freedomfest at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop, and then again Sept. 24-26 at the Autumnfest at Blue Ridge. If you are an artist, crafter, have gems to sell, or food vendor and would like to participate, call Dean at 928-595-4397 or n8a1e35d@gmail.com for questions or an application.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.