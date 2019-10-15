It's time for the Vernon Community to come together and help our less fortunate neighbors and friends. The Vernon Community Thanksgiving Food Drive will begin Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through Thursday, Nov. 21. The kick-off breakfast will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the park. Cost of breakfast is a donation of either non-perishable food or cash. Items needed are canned fruits and vegetables, canned cranberry sauce, canned yams, turkey gravy mix, instant mashed potatoes and boxes of stuffing mix. Any cash will be used to purchase hams, turkeys and rolls for the boxes. Checks must be written to Vernon Community Park. If you cannot attend the Kick-Off event, you can mail donations to P.O. Box 244, Vernon, AZ 85940.
For more information, call Paula at 928-245-6725.
