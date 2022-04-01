Come and get your arts and crafts fix at the Vernon Craft Bazaar to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Vernon Community Park.

More than a dozen vendors will be there, showing off their handmade items that will include paintings, custom bird houses, wood creations, crocheted and knitted items, sewing crafts and much more.

Items donated by the vendors will be raffled and all proceeds from the raffle and the vendor space cost will be donated to the Vernon Park and the Vernon Food Pantry.

Admission is free, but customers are encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items that will earn them a free raffle ticket and will go to the pantry.

For more information, call 702-351-7579 or 480-229-1892.

