Veteran's Day services offered

Visit the Veteran’s Wall of Honor
ALPINE — Each year the community of Alpine celebrates residents and family members who have served our country in all branches of the military and going back as far as World War 1. The Alpine Alliance will be hosting the “Veteran’s Wall of Honor” on the front porch of the Mountain Hardware Store on Main Street. Event Chairman, Doug Benford and volunteers will mount a number of photo panels profiling our veterans Thursday, Nov. 7, and then will host coffee and refreshments on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The panels will then come down the next day (Tuesday). This salute to our Veterans has grown every year as more and more photos are submitted for display and the recognition that each soldier so dearly deserves.
Library hosting Veteran appreciation
EAGAR — The Round Valley Public Library, 179 S. Main St. will host a night of Veteran appreciation from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
St. Johns library
honoring those who served
ST. JOHNS — In honor of Veterans’ Day, St. Johns Public Library would like to invite the public who have served or have loved ones who have or are currently serving to honor them by indicating on a world map their area of service. The map will be displayed at the library throughout the month of November. The library hopes you will help them honor these brave men and women.
The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the St. Johns Public Library at 928-337-4405.
Veteran’s Day parade
SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR — A Veteran’s Day parade themed “Honoring all who served” will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, inviting the public to participate to honor our veterans and celebrate this special holiday.
A Mexican potluck luncheon will be held after the parade starting at noon at the VFW Post 8987, 593 N. Main Street in Eagar. They ask that you bring a Mexican side dish to share, such as tamales, enchiladas, salad, bean, rice, tortillas, etc.
A plaque award ceremony follows the lunch honoring an outstanding veteran and best employee in the community.
To participate in the parade or for more information, visit the chamber of commerce at 7 W. Main St. in Springerville or call 928-333-2123.
Veteran’s Day is
Fee Free Day
SPRINGERVILLE — Fee Free Day means the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will waive recreation fees at day-use sites managed by the USDA Forest Service on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Fee Free also means free entry to cover the use of facilities and services at many day-use sites at national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands.
Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will close all offices and ranger stations Veterans Day, Monday Nov. 11. Even though the offices will be closed, day-use sites will still be open Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Since the Fee Free Day will waive recreation fees, this may help visitors determine which activity they wish to enjoy. The Forest Service waives recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands managed by the agency. Participation by concession-operated sites may vary.
Fee Free does not include reservation fees, camping tours, concessions, and other fees collected by third parties.
Despite the office closure, fire personnel, law enforcement officers, and recreation staff will be on-duty for the safety of visitors.
Veteran’s dinner at Silver Creek Senior Center
SNOWFLAKE — A Veteran’s Day dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Silver Creek Senior Center, sponsored by Silver Creek Rotary Club. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 a the door, or table for eight for $95. There is no charge for Veterans.
For more information, call Kara at 928-600-9574.
Summit invites
Veterans, a guest
for free lunch or dinner
SHOW LOW — All veterans and a guest are invited to have a free lunch at 11:30 a.m. or dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Summit in the dining room, 2200 E. Show Low Lake Road.
Hon-Dah offering
free lunch
PINETOP — All Veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces invites you to a free lunch buffet for a veteran plus one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hon-Dah Resort & Casino, 777 Hwy 260. Lunch will be soup of the day, salad bar, meatloaf, fried chicken, garlic lemon trout, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed vegetables. Must show military ID or DD214.
Veterans’ honor guard ceremony
SHOW LOW — White Mountain Honor Guard conducting a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Show Low Veterans’ Memorial, 180 N. 9th St. (next to the city hall).
Free lunch at Pizza Factory
SHOW LOW — All Veterans and active military are invited to a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pizza Factory, 100 N. White Mountain Road #103. Must show proper ID. For more information, call 928-537-7771.
Annual Veteran’s dinner
SHOW LOW — The VFW Post 9907 and Elks Lodge 2090 are sponsoring with the assistance of American Legion Post 76 and Submarine Base its annual Veteran’s dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Elks Lodge 2090, 805 E. Whipple. A social hour will be held from 5-6 p.m. All veterans and their spouses are invited to attend at no cost for the meal.
If you served, let them serve you. This is the 30th consecutive year the Elks and VFW have sponsored the event.
For more information, call the VFW Post at 928-537-7511 or the Elks Lodge at 928-537-4901.
AZ State Parks & Trails welcomes Veterans to parks with free entry Nov. 11
PHOENIX – Arizona State Parks & Trails is proud to offer FREE entrance to veterans, active duty military, and National Guard on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019 as a thank you for their service to our country.
“Arizona honors the service and dedication of our military and veterans,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This Veterans Day, Arizona is proud to offer our current and former military members free entrance to more than 30 state parks — some of the most beautiful places Arizona has to offer — to give them a day to relax and recreate.”
With state parks located throughout Arizona, there are many opportunities to relax and explore the great outdoors. All year long, Arizona State Parks & Trails offers a discount program for veterans and active duty military.
You must show your military identification for the free entrance on Monday, November 11. All state parks except Boyce Thompson Arboretum will be included in this promotion. This does not include tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park or Riordan Mansion State Historic Park or other fee-based programs.
For more information on the veterans discount program, visit AZStateParks.com/passes/.
