Organizers of the White Mountain veteran tribute event are accepting applications for vendors, motorcycle riders, planes for fly-in, drone demonstrations and volunteers for the upcoming White Mountain Veteran Tribute on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, at the Show Low airport.
All applications, sponsorship and volunteer information can be found at walkingdownranch.org website or by calling 602-689-8056.
