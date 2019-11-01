LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge Schools are presenting Veterans Day assemblies Veterans, first responders to be honored Friday, Nov. 8 at Blue Ridge schools to which the public is invited.
Blue Ridge Elementary School, 3050 Porter Mountain Road, has two assemblies scheduled at 8:10 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. A free breakfast of cinnamon rolls, orange juice and coffee will be served to veterans prior to the event.
Blue Ridge Junior High School (BRJH) invites active and retired military and first responders to enjoy a light breakfast at 9 a.m. in the BRJH commons. The veteran and first responder assembly is at 10 a.m. A wall of honor will display posters made by the students.
The junior high is located in the former Intermediate school on the Blue Ridge Unified School District Campus at 1200 West White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside.
For more information, contact Becky Montoya at bmontoya@brusd.org
