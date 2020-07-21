Fishers of Men for Veterans is having a Veterans rummage sale , July 24 and 25 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Books n Treasures in Show Low.
Bring a nonperishable food item to benefit a veteran in need.
For information call: 928-369-8455 of go to the website at: www.fishersofmenforveterans.com.
