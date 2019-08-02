The Barney H. Kengla Memorial White Mountain Stand Down event to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Blue Ridge High School gym, 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
This event is open to all veterans in the White Mountains who are in need of a free hot meal, health services, job services, veterans benefits, Social Security, vocational rehabilitation, pet supplies, clothes, hygiene kits and hair cuts and other services. Proof of military services required.
For more information, call Marty Jarvey at 928-369-8455 or fishersforveterans@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.