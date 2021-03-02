SHOW LOW — Veterans 65 and older assigned to the Show Low VA Community Based Outpatient VA Clinic are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during a one-day event on Saturday, March 13.
Appointments are required and veterans must call 602-604-3915 to reserve a spot.
The event will provide 400 veterans with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. A second event, scheduled for April 3, will provide second/final doses to those who received the vaccine on March 13.
Future events in the Show Low area are being planned.
