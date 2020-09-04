There will be a silent auction held at Veterans Village, 1638 West White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
High end rare collectibles: 1st edition books, art work, White Mountain Country Club golf game, Coach purses, Beatles autographed memorabilia, Barbie doll collection in unopened original packaging.
Plus some lower end items: Longaberger basket, special edition Disney poster, Seth Thomas clock, antique dishes and collectibles.
Bids close and 3 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.