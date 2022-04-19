St Johns names new basketball and football coach The St Johns High School recently announced new coaches over the boys basketball and football programs. Casey Heap is the new Basketball coach replacing Stacy Waite. John Richardson, a long time assistant coach with the Redskins football team, has been named as the head coach taking control …
