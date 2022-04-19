The VFW and American Legion at 381 N. Central Ave. in Show Low has dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays open to the public. All proceeds benefit local veterans and community programs.

There is also a monthly breakfast on the first Sunday of every month for $9 for adults and $5.50 for children.

A monthly Legion meeting is held at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month, and the American Legion Riders meet at 11:30 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.