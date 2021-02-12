The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 in Show Low has scheduled an event for 10 a.m. Monday to commemorate the sinking of the USS Maine.
The US Navy ship was allegedly attacked in February 1898, and 260 Americans were killed.
The commemoration will be held at the VFW Post, 180 N. Ninth St. in Show Low, and the public is encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.