VFW Post 9907 in Show Low would like to inform school students of the White Mountain area that we have two scholarship programs available for them. Normally these programs are administered through the teachers in the classroom, however, with the current situation, they are offering a slightly different approach.
The first program, titled Voice of Democracy, is for students in Grades 9 through 12. The student is asked to write and record an Oral Essay with the theme “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?” It should be 3 to 5 minutes in length.
The second program, titled Patriots Pen, is for students in Grades 6 through 8. The student is asked to write an essay 300 – 400 words in length with the theme “What is Patriotism to Me?”
There are cash prizes for first, second and third places in each program. Entries must be received by Oct. 31. Students interested in entering are asked to contact Anna Mae Stafford at 928-369-6596 for information and/or entry forms.
