Show Low Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will have an event in recognition of the Liberation of Kuwait - Operation Desert Storm 1991. The event will take place starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial at Show Low City Hall at 180 N. Ninth St. The public is invited.
