The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 will host their Family Freedom Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. The event is sponsored by all six VFW Auxiliaries and is completely free to the public. Game booths, crafts, prizes and hot dogs will be available and donations of canned goods and new toys for the "Community Christmas Food Baskets" are appreciated. For further information, contact VFW at 928-537-7511.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.