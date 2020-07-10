Mark your calendar for July 20, 9 a.m., and join the Virtual Opioid Use Disorder and Life Safety Seminar. This free training is for all physicians, nurses, pharmacists, law enforcement, probation, EMS and fire personnel.
The seminar is Monday, July 20, for a full-day of virtual learning regarding opioid use disorder and the life safety tools and skills to address it in our Navajo and Apache Counties. Support you local leaders by attending.
To register, https://conta.cc/3iBj1q6
The agenda will be as follows:
8:45: Open Virtual Conference
9 – 9:05: Welcome
9:05 – 9:40: Keynotes: “Against all odds”
9:40 – 10:40: EMS compassion fatigue
20 minute break
11 – 11:30: The Overdose response strategy: Promoting the intersection between public health and public safety to save lives
11:30 – noon: We use needles to save lives
hour lunch
1 – 1:45: Overdose prevention, recognition, and response
1:45 – 2: EMT Leave behind/Narcan Distribution Policy and Procedure
2:20 – 3:20: Mindfulness for Health Care Professionals (HPCs)
3:25 – 3:30: Closing remarks
