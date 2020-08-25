VFW Post & Auxiliary 9907 has had successful Fish Fry events, selling out in some cases. However, they are in need of additional volunteers for prep. cooking and clean up. Please contact VFW 9907 Auxiliary President Rose Hoagland if you are interested in volunteering. Call Rose at (928) 358-2851 to find out how to get involved.
