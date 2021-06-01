Apache County Search and Rescue Sheriff’s Posse (ACRSP) needs team members in the following categories: drone pilots, hikers, horseback and ATV riders and those who drive 4 wheel drives. Must be at least 18 years of age, able to pass a background check and be present for three consecutive meetings. ACSRSP meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the county Annex Building in Springerville. Call 928-965-1575 for more details.

