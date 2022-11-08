Pet Allies Animal Shelter, located at 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low, needs task-oriented volunteers to help with laundry, specifically the towels, blankets, and beds that are used to keep the dogs and cats comfortable. The shelter also needs dog walkers because many of their faithful volunteers have left for the winter. We need your help to keep the dogs happy and healthy. You can get some exercise and make a difference in their lives. For more information, call 928-537-8009 or visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

