White Mountain Clothe-A-Child is seeking volunteers to help White Mountain children shop at their annual "Christmas Shopping Spree" event. The event will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. at JCPenney located at 4481 S. White Mountain Road, Suite Five in Show Low. The length of the event will depend on the number of volunteers and how many children they would like to help shop. If you are interested in volunteering or would like some additional information on the event, please contact Faye Styvaert at 310-415-8912.

