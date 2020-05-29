We need volunteers to help us clean up the grounds at the shelter on June 13, and 14, starting at 7 a.m. We are doing a couple of clean up days for our 50 year anniversary celebration being held June 20, here at the shelter.
If you could all bring your own gloves and tools, such as rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows and weed eaters. We need to rake pine needles, pick up all branches and sticks on the ground and dispose of them. We will need a few people to clean out the rain gutters on all the buildings.
Make sure you have plenty of water to drink, good shoes or boots on and sunblock.
If you are able to help email Deborah at volunteer@hswm.org and let her know your name and what day and time to expect you.
Thank you for all you do to help the animals.
