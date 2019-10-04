Snowflake-Taylor Recreation & Parks hosting Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 to be held at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds under the Pavilion.
Participating vehicles need to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for set up. To enter your car, sign up at Taylor Town Hall by Oct. 29.
Please bring a bag of candy to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.