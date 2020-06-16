Pet Allies is seeking volunteers Tuesday and Wednesday morning and afternoon to work in surgery recovery. On-the-job training provided. This is very rewarding work, directly helping animals. Free lunch provided and pleasant working environment. For more information call the clinic Monday-Thursday at 928-532-1602 or write Lacey@PetAlliesAz.org.
