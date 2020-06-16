Pet Allies is seeking volunteers Tuesday and Wednesday morning and afternoon to work in surgery recovery. On-the-job training provided. This is very rewarding work, directly helping animals. Free lunch provided and pleasant working environment. For more information call the clinic Monday-Thursday at 928-532-1602 or write Lacey@PetAlliesAz.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.