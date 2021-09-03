The city of Show Low has scheduled the following events:
• Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market & Art Walk Festival Marketplace at Cooley Street between Ninth and 11th streets, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 22 through Sept. 25. Contact Denise Stow at 623-340-4131.
• Sept. 4: 3rd annual Show Low Battle of the Bands & Vans Frontier Field; 650 N. Ninth Place, 1 to 9 p.m. Bands and food trucks battle it out for prize money based on audience vote. Kid’s Zone, arts and crafts vendors and beer garden. Admission is $5; children 12 and under are free. For more information, call 623-340-4131 or go to showowmainstreet.org.
• Sept. 4: White Mountain Nature Center Wildlife Festival , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center; 425 Woodland Road in Lakeside. Learn all about local and state wildlife and maybe even see some fabulous feathered and furry friends in action at this free event.
For more information, call 928-358-3069 or go to whitemountainnaturecenter.org.
