Walking Down Ranch/Veterans Village will be hosting their second annual White Mountain Veterans Tribute on Sept. 17 at Show Low Airport located at 3150 Airport Loop Rd in Show Low. The public is welcome, free of charge, to come and enjoy a full day of fun, music, vendors, planes, and an EAA breakfast. Children aged 8 to 18 can receive a free plane ride and young women aged 18 to 21 can look into free pilot training. Veteran memorabilia and a flag garden display honoring those who have served will be available, as well as a kid's craft and game area. Come participate in a chili cook off, a motorcycle run, or display your plane or classic car. For further information on participating or volunteering, call Maggie Heath at 602-689-8056.
